Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.60.

AAPL stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,073,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

