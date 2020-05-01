Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $326.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $326.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.60.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.07. 60,073,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

