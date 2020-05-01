Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

AAPL traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $289.07. 60,080,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $278.65. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

