Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of APP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 40.70 ($0.54). 76,976 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. Appreciate Group has a 1-year low of GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.38.

In other news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

