Aragon (ANT) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00011097 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and Liqui. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $340,895.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

