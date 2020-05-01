ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($19.06).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

