Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 31,737 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,513,000. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,665,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,171,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,081,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $50.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

