Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

MA opened at $274.97 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.