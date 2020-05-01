Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Target by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 415,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

