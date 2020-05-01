Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $57.47 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

