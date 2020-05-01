Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

