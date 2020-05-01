Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,066,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,859,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

