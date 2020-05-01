Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

