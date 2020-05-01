Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 112,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19.

