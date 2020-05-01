Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 7,598 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.47.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.27. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

