Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 7,793 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.