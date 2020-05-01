Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $32,643.51

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $32,643.51 and $202.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,269,254 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.