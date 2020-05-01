ARK Innovation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average daily volume of 309 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

