Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,483. The company has a market cap of $532.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

