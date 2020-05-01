Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $44,030.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,439,564 coins and its circulating supply is 127,839,575 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

