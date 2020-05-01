Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $292.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,168 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

