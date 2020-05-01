Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

