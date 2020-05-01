Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,071,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

