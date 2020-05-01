Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 817.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.76 and a 200-day moving average of $346.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

