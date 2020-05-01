Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $299.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

