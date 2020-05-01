Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

QCOM opened at $78.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

