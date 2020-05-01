Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,358 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

