ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. 1,339,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

