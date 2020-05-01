Asian Dragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $396.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 56% against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $51,407.45 and approximately $396.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

