Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 13,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,267. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $602.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

