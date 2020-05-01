Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. 2,337,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,817. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.48, a PEG ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.