ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior Sells 2,400 Shares

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ATN International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ATN International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

