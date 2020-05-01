AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

