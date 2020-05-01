Auctus Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Auctus has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $449,001.87 and approximately $40.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

