Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.06 ($54.72).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €47.74 ($55.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

