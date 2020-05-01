Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.48. 125,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,034. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

