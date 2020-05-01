Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.42. 2,614,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

