AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 956.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.64. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

