Avnet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,894 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 59,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

