Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $27.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axos Financial by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Axos Financial by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

