Azbit 1-Day Volume Tops $4,734.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $680,256.91 and $4,734.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. Over the last week, Azbit has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.04062796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,925,330,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,369,775,302 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.