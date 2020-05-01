B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. The firm has a market cap of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

