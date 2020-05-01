B. Riley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $257.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $210.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

LULU stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

