Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

