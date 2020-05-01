Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

BSAC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 409,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,524. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.