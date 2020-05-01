Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $383.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

