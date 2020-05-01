Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 418,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

