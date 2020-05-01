Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $96.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. 655,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.09 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $543,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,280 over the last ninety days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bandwidth by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.