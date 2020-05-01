Bank of America Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $187.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,750,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,724. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,909.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.