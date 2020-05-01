Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $331.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.51. 2,448,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,907. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

